Analysts Offer Predictions for Fluor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 50.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 138.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

