1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1stdibs.Com traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $6,155,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.