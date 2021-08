1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1stdibs.Com traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $6,155,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

