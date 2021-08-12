Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Asure Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

