Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock valued at $895,619 in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

