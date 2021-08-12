Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

ELY opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

