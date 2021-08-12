SVB Leerink Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.