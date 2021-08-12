Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

