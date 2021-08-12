Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

