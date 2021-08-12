Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lufax Holding Ltd Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lufax in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06.

LU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

NYSE:LU opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Lufax has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $3,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,080,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

