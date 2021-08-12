Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $26,400.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $24,663,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.