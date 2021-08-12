Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Insider Sells 732,000 Shares of Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176,835 shares in the company, valued at C$1,659,725.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Lithium alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Kucak purchased 227,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,485.00.

International Lithium stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.