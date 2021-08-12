Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Insider Sells 732,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176,835 shares in the company, valued at C$1,659,725.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Kucak purchased 227,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,485.00.

International Lithium stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.