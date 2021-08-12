Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 6,460 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

