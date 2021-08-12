Michael Hyter Sells 700 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.