Michael Hyter Sells 700 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE DIN opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
