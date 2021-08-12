Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.