Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ShockWave Medical, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

