Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

