Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

OR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $110,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.