Veriti Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $357.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

