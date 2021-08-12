Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 386,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

