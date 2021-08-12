3,290 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $187.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

