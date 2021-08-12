Veriti Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.66.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.