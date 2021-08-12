Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

