Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,454 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

