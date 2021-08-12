Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,071,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $403.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.74. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

