Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $115.67 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $115,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

