Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 147,927 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.77% of Health Catalyst worth $117,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

