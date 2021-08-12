Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,870 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $123,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

