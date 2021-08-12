American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of American Financial Group worth $126,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,481 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,268. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

