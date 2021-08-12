Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Belden worth $131,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

