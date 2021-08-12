Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

