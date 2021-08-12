Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

