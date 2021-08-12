Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AUBN stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

