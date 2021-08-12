Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Increases Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.0734 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zimplats’s previous final dividend of $0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Zimplats

Zimplats Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of platinum and associated metals mined from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium, as well as nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. It operates mines in Ngezi.

