Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

TATYY opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

