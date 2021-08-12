Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

