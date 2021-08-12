KIMCHI.finance Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $677,607.87 and $298,047.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,150,501,175 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.