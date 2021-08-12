Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Head to Head Contrast

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Silver Spike Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Spike Acquisition has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Violet and Silver Spike Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Spike Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and Silver Spike Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 9.56 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Silver Spike Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Silver Spike Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Silver Spike Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36% Silver Spike Acquisition N/A -2,655.44% -52.14%

Summary

Red Violet beats Silver Spike Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

