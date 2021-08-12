Head to Head Review: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MercadoLibre and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.02% 4.27% 0.82% Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -118.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 23.62 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -23,594.63 Augmedix $16.48 million 8.64 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,901.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

