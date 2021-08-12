$151.52 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report sales of $151.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $566.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,262 shares of company stock worth $3,423,076. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

