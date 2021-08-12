Franklin Myers Purchases 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 112,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

