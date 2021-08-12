William Blair Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

