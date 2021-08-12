Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

