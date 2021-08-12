FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.03 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

FNHC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45. FedNat has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

