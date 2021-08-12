Michael E. Graham Buys 2,400 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.