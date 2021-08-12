Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.42.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$38.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.44.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

