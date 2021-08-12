James S. Bunch Acquires 2,800 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $421.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.