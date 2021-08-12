Raul J. Fernandez Buys 2,545 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

DXC stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

