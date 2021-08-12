Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Valero Energy worth $143,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

