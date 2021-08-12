DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 11,535 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPLG opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

