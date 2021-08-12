10,350 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 78.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

